Years after separation, Kollington says Salawa Abeni remains his wife

Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician, Kollington Ayinla,, has declared that singer Salawa Abeni remains his wife despite their separation.

Ayinla, who made the remarks in a conversation with media host Teju Babyface, said the ” Waka” exponent, who has three children, is his wife till the end of life.

The singer stated that even though Abeni is with another man at the moment, their relationship is temporary because the other man has only “borrowed” her.

Kollington emphasized that Salawa has not had children with her current partner and insisted that their relationship is still intact despite the events that led to their breakup.

He said: “That’s how God wants it to be. Salawa has three children with me. She is my wife till the end of life. She’s a celebrity. And just like how women chase after male musicians, it is the same way that male fans also chase after female stars.

‘‘But a woman’s understanding is limited. No matter what I’m doing, she always turns up. She remains my wife. The person she is currently with is only borrowing her.”

