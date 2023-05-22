Yeezy architect Bianca Censori confirms marriage to rapper Kanye West

Architectural designer Bianca Censori has confirmed her marriage to popular American rapper and record producer Kanye Omari West.

The ambitious Australian from Melbourne who moved to the U.S. to chase her newfound fame revealed that she is married in a new video making the rounds on social media.

The 28-year-old former Head of Architecture at YEEZY was interviewed by an upcoming artiste known as Gratefulboy Nue who captured over the weekend as she was out shopping for a pair of “shorts.”

“You’re s3xy, my name Nue,” he told Bianca, who smiled and replied: “Thank you, nice to meet you.”

He asked: “You from LA?” to which she responded: “Yes.”

“Okay, I just moved out here,” Nue replied.

“Where are you from?” Bianca asked, and the user explained: “Chicago.”

READ ALSO:Like Adidas, Parler calls off deal with Kanye West over rapper’s Hitler affiliation

“Nice!” Kanye’s wife responded.

“You got good eye contact,” Nue complimented, and Bianca laughed into the camera.

“Are you just shopping around?” she asked, but her phone started ringing.

“Yeah, you?” he asked, to which she replied: “Yeah same there was just a pair of shorts I wanted to see.”

“Can I get your number?” Nue asked, to which Bianca responded: “I’m married!”

The artiste then said: “Damn,” before ending the clip.

Her admission confirms a report by TMZ in January which revealed that Kanye and Bianca had a sort of wedding ceremony, however, the report further stated that it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Days after the report, Kanye West was spotted wearing a wedding band on Sunday, January 8, when he and Bianca (who worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years) both arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

The 45-year-old rapper reportedly married Bianca Cesnori two months after he settled his divorce from Kardashian in November following almost seven years of marriage.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now