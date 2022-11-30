Yemi Alade reveals she was robbed in Ivory Coast

Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade on Tuesday revealed she was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page to lament how thieves got into her hotel room, ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good.”

READ ALSO:Singer Yemi Alade bemoans lack of value for human lives in Nigeria

Moments after she shared the news, some of her celebrity friends sympathised with her.

Alade is one of the most popular female musicians in the music industry.

She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now