Yemi Alade reveals she was robbed in Ivory Coast

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade on Tuesday revealed she was robbed in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire where she went to perform over the weekend.

Alade took to her Instagram page to lament how thieves got into her hotel room, ransacked her belongings and stole all the money they could find.

She wrote: “A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good.”

READ ALSO:Singer Yemi Alade bemoans lack of value for human lives in Nigeria

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yemi Alade (@yemialade)

Moments after she shared the news, some of her celebrity friends sympathised with her.

Alade is one of the most popular female musicians in the music industry.

She won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after which she signed to Effyzzie Music Group, and had a hit with her single “Johnny” in 2014.

Opinions

