Yeni Kuti discusses circumstances surrounding Fela’s death (Video)

Yeni Kuti, scion of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has explained the circumstances surrounding her father’s death, her life as a dancer and her family.

The mother of one who currently serves as a co-manager of the New Afrika Shrine alongside her brother Femi Kuti, opened up on the latest edition of #WithChude, anchored by media personality Chude Jideonwo.

When asked about how Fela’s reputation has grown after his death despite the disdain he was treated while he was alive, Yeni said, “it amuses me. I remember that Fela was in jail and my cousin Dotun introduced me to this girl. He said, ‘These are my cousins, ‘Yeni and Sola’ and she said, ‘Don’t introduce me to such people’. It stuck in my mind, I moved away from her, and I just thought to myself, ‘how nasty?’ I’m sure if I met that girl today, she would want to be my friend. That is why it is amusing that decades later, Fela is suddenly the hero while in those days, he was the villain.

She also shared why she thinks this change happened, “I think ‘their eye don clear, suffer don hook us for Nigeria’. We have seen that there was at least one person who was singing about the abuse and fighting it. Fela used to take out an advert then on Daily Times that later became Punch, every Saturday. He would tag it, ‘Chief Priest says’, and he will write something about Nigeria. He had a printing press, where he would just print and yab all of them. Of course, it took death for them to realize that they had lost something important.”

READ ALSO:Yeni Kuti explains why she won’t leave her husband even with infidelity

Yeni Kuti also talked about her relationship with her late father. “Fela was a good father in his own way, but in the conventional sense, he wasn’t. My identity and pride as an African woman, I learnt from my father. Who I am today was shaped by him, but I don’t think he should have had children. I think he should have just been a father to all the nation. You don’t feel any special bond that you were Fela’s child. You are just another human being as far as he was concerned. You could resent it, but I just had to rise above it.

“But it caused a lot of rifts between us. I mean, there was a time when Femi and Fela quarrelled. Of course, Fela quarrelled with Femi, Sola and I. So, if we were going to settle, we would send Femi, ‘You’re the son now, you go and settle with your father. If you settle with him, Sola and I will follow.’ So, it was different, we didn’t call him Daddy. I think our not calling him daddy made him not realize the gravity of having kids”, she added.

On dancing as a career path, Yeni said, it (dancing) was rewarding as a career path, but it isn’t anymore. I still get offers for people who want me to teach them. The fact of the matter is that I didn’t do it for monetary value, I did it because I loved it. Of course, we went on tour, and I made money”.

Yeni also talked about joining Your View on TVC, she said, “I have been trying to work on a TV program with my best friend, Carol King. We had gone to meet MITV and showed them what we wanted to do but we couldn’t get it off the ground. Then Lukman Musa called me to say that he wanted me to do a TV show, and because it sounded like what Carol and I were working on, I went, we talked, and I accepted. I think it is a good decision and I do not regret it for one minute. People have now come to know me as Yeni, not just as Fela’s daughter or Femi’s sister but as Yeni Anikulapo Kuti”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now