Yeni Kuti’s marriage plans, calls to raise funds to return Majek Fashek’s corpse, AGN’s move to nip abuse in the bud and all the gist that kept the mills spinning

LANCELOT IMASUEN & WIFE

Nollywood producer, Lancelot Imasuen has been in the eye of the storm recently after actress; Sylvia Oluchy came out to accuse him of sexually harassing her, while they were on the set of the film, “Bent Arrow” which was shot about 13 years ago in Abuja.

The actress made the allegation days ago via the filmmakers WhatsApp group, Filmic, where she called out Lancelot after he weighed-in on the issue of sexual assault in the movie industry.

However, Amiua, wife of popular film director and producer, has declared support for her husband dismissing the allegation, and also declaring that she’s standing firmly by her husband despite the accusation.

The mother of four children said in as much as she stands against rape, violence or any form of molestation be it male or female, she will not stand and watch any woman tarnish the reputation of her husband which he has built for the past 25 years through hard work.

MAJEK FASHEK

Days after the shocking death of reggae icon, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, his immediate family has made a public plea for financial assistance to enable them fly the corpse of the deceased back to Nigeria.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the plea is being championed by a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency E.J Agbonayinma who made the call on behalf of the family.

He said that Majek was a legend and Africa’s pride and thus cannot be allowed to be buried like an ordinary mortal.

Agboyayinma said, “With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds.

YENI KUTI

Daughter of the late Afrobeat originator, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Yeni has finally opened up on when she will finally be married to her partner with whom she has been in a relationship for some time now.

Yeni (a retired dancer) revealed in an interview that she has a partner with whom she has started marriage plans with. “We would get married when I am 75 years old,” she said.

She also weighed-in on the closure of event centres, including the New Afrikan Shrine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; “This lockdown, I’m broke. Our kind of business is not what one can run online. People have to come to the Shrine to enjoy themselves and that’s when they patronise us,” Yeni said.

KATUNG ADUWAK

The winner of the first edition of Big Brother Naija (BBN), Katung Aduwak is set to launch his much expected short film titled “Not Supposed to Be Here” which explores a contentious exchange between an African and an African-American.

We gather that the movie features ‘Tinsel’ star, Gbenro Ajibade and Jeremy Smith who will both play the role of the African and African American respectively in the flick co-written by Jojo Sillia and Katung Aduwak.

AGN (Emeka Rollas)

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has vowed to deal with and eradicate all forms of abuses against actors in the Nigerian movie industry dubbed, Nollywood.

Emeka Rollas who made the declaration while reacting to the recent wave of rape and sexual molestation allegations against some individuals in the film industry, said efforts are in place to open dedicated telephone lines and email to enable victims to reach out to the guild, to enable them seek redress.

In a statement later signed by Ronnie Dikko, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sexual Abuse and Related Offences, the AGN directed that “all victims of sexual abuse, molestations, financial demands and rape should send their petition, complaint to a dedicated email address, promising that all cases will be treated in strict confidentiality and respect to victims involved.”

BUSOLA DAKOLO

Moments after the police forwarded the alleged rape case involving the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, to the Director of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice, the victim; Busola Dakolo took to social media to denounce rape.

Busola Dakolo whipped up the issue again when she published a lengthy message on her Instagram page, declaring her stand against rape and all forms of sexual assault against all persons.

She wrote; “It is now officially one year after I came out and told the most important story of my life up until this point. When I was a teenager, Biodun Fatoyinbo violently raped me. It wasn’t just me. In the media, on social media plat­forms and in private, women have been sharing stories of how this man either destroyed their lives or tried to.

“A lot has happened in that time: and my heart is glad that consciousness continues to be raised about the great evil that sexual abuse is, and how wide­spread it is, and how much women are at risk, and why we need to ensure justice for those who find the strength to speak out.

“Awareness is victory. But we are pushing to another even great victory: Justice.

BBNAIJA 2020

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced Betway as lead sponsor of the fifth season of the reality TV show, which is scheduled to air from July 2020.

The deal was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe who said: “As an established brand in its competitive industry, Be­tway is a right fit for BBNaija and we are excited to have them on board this season. We believe this partner­ship will bring about an increase in engagement and excitement for fans of the reality TV show.”

Chris Ubosi, Betway representative, also stated during the announcement that the collaboration with Big Brother Naija presents the brand the opportunity to engage and connect with Nigerians through an amazing range of offerings which will bring added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers of the reality TV show.

