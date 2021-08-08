Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice evicted from BBNaija

A 27-year-old medical doctor, Yerins, became the first housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition on Sunday.

He was joined on the exit door a few minutes later by Niyi and Beatrice.

Niyi, a 33-year-old computer engineer, is one of the two married housemates in this year’s edition of BBNaija.

READ ALSO: BBNaija unveils four new housemates

The BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed during the live eviction show that Yerins got the lowest votes among the five housemates on the eviction list.

Yerins had during a chat with another housemate, Angel, last Monday expressed doubt about his chances of winning the competition.

Two other housemates nominated for eviction were Whitemoney and Yousef.

Join the conversation

Opinions