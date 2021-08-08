Entertainment
Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice evicted from BBNaija
A 27-year-old medical doctor, Yerins, became the first housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition on Sunday.
He was joined on the exit door a few minutes later by Niyi and Beatrice.
Niyi, a 33-year-old computer engineer, is one of the two married housemates in this year’s edition of BBNaija.
READ ALSO: BBNaija unveils four new housemates
The BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed during the live eviction show that Yerins got the lowest votes among the five housemates on the eviction list.
Yerins had during a chat with another housemate, Angel, last Monday expressed doubt about his chances of winning the competition.
Two other housemates nominated for eviction were Whitemoney and Yousef.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...