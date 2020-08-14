Yes, ‘I’m not a fan of Obaseki’, but Pa Bode George misread my Edo guber comments

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has denied saying that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would lose his re-election bid and asked former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George to go get a rest.

Fayose accused George of deliberately reading different meanings to what he said on the Edo State governorship election for cheap political gains.

George had accused Fayose of saying that Obaseki would lose the forthcoming governorship election in the state and condemned the alleged statement by the former governor.

However, in a statement he made available through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka on Friday, Fayose denied the allegation by George.

He pointed out that what he said was he believed “Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.”

The statement read in full:

“I just read the response of Chief Bode George to his understanding of what I said concerning the Edo State election.

“Even though I won’t like to dignify him with a response, it is important that I set the records straight because it appears that he may have deliberately read different meanings to what I said obviously because of Political gains he wants to make out of it and I careless.

“My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of both Gov Obaseki and Oshiomhole. That notwithstanding, I believe that Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.

“It is equally important for Chief Bode George to know that I am not the mouthpiece of South West PDP. I speak for myself and I take responsibility for whatever I say.

“Above all, we still remember his negative statement concerning PDP on Ekiti, Osun and Rivers states elections. We still have the audio and it is a reference point that we will never forget.

“Pa Bode George should take a rest now.”

