Yes, they look alike, Nigerians laugh as airline says it mistook Naira Marley for Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola

June 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Controversial artiste, Azeez Babatunde, aka Naira Marley, has once again become a discourse on Twitter following an apology letter by an aviation company that described him as “useless”, saying it mistook him for the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The company, Executive Jets Services Limited in a letter of apology had described leader of the Marlian group movement and Kim Oprah flown into Abuja to perform at a convert, as “a bunch of useless people.”

Following its suspension, the management of the aviation company in a letter on Monday addressed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation admitted its fault, and apologised for flying singer Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert.

In a letter on Monday, Sam Iwu, the company’s chief executive officer, said, “So on Saturday morning 13th June, 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge. As a rule passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure, when I went through the manifest and I saw FASHOLA BABATUNDE I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since (he) is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.”

Many Nigerians took to twitter to react at the aviation company’s excuse that it mistook Minister of Works, Fashola, for Naira Marley, with many hilarious tweets:

