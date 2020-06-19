Yet another twist to APC crisis as court grants ‘perpetual injunction’ restraining Giadom from acting as chairman

Justice Florence Fibresima of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Friday, restrained the former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, from parading himself as acting National Chairman of the party.

The judge, who ruled in a suit filed by one Dele Moses and others, also granted an order of perpetual injunction, restraining Giadom from parading himself as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

She said Giadom could not be claiming to be a member of the NWC after resigning from his position to contest the 2019 general election as deputy governorship candidate in Rivers State.

Justice Fibresima stopped the ex-APC chieftain from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the APC or howsoever as an officer of the party.

Giadom had been laying claim to the position of the acting National Chairman of APC following the suspension of the party’s substantive National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The party’s NWC had since ratified the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as acting National Chairman.

