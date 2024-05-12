Metro
Yet to be identified truck driver crushes five-year-old girl in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed that a yet to be identified truck driver crushed a five-year-old girl, simply identified as Bosede, to death while crossing the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway with her mother.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the newsmen on Sunday.
According to Hundeyin, the information about the accident was received by the Iponri Police Division on Saturday at about 11.30 a.m.
Read also: ‘Only selfless leadership can change Nigeria’s situation’ —Obasanjo
He added that the accident happened at Iganmu under the bridge, inward Apapa, involving a truck driven by yet to be identified driver.
He further stated that the girl and her mother were crossing the expressway when the truck hit and crushed her head, killing her on the spot.
Hundeyin said the police traffic officers from the division visited the scene and removed the corpse for burial by the family.
He, however, said that an investigation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing driver.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...