Yet to be identified truck driver crushes five-year-old girl in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed that a yet to be identified truck driver crushed a five-year-old girl, simply identified as Bosede, to death while crossing the Iganmu-Apapa Expressway with her mother.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the newsmen on Sunday.

According to Hundeyin, the information about the accident was received by the Iponri Police Division on Saturday at about 11.30 a.m.

He added that the accident happened at Iganmu under the bridge, inward Apapa, involving a truck driven by yet to be identified driver.

He further stated that the girl and her mother were crossing the expressway when the truck hit and crushed her head, killing her on the spot.

Hundeyin said the police traffic officers from the division visited the scene and removed the corpse for burial by the family.

He, however, said that an investigation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing driver.

