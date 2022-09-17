Yet to deliver promised national carrier, Minister, Sirika, assures Aviation university to kick off Sept 26

Despite his inability to deliver on his promise of delivering a fully owned airline, Nigeria Air, almost three years after the launch of its logo in London, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to setting up a University of Aviation which will commence on September 26.

According to the Minister at a press briefing on Saturday, the President Muhammadu Buhari government has concluded all the necessary preparations for the establishment of the African Aviation and Aerospace University in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Sirika said the institution which would be the first of its kind in Africa, will commence with 20 pioneer students with a Bsc in Aviation Business and BSc in Meteorology in view and by 2023, the University would start an MSc in Air Transport Management programme.

“The institution will be one of its kind in Africa by looking at how African nations were left behind in the civil aviation business,” the Minister said.

“We have already secured approval from the National University Commission and all the Civil Aviation bodies both domestic and international also agreed to give us a maximum corporation for smooth operation, and we also have land along the airport road for the building of permanent site of the university.

“But for now, we have already signed a memorandum of understanding with NILE University for the use of laboratory and other practical materials for our students and our lectures room will be at our temporary headquarter in the Accident Investigative Bureau building before the completion of our permanent site.

“For this year’s academic session, we are going to start Bsc Aviation Business and BSc in Meteorology, then each of the courses will start with 20 students for now and by 2023 the University will start MSc in Air Transport Management.

“The official website of the university is www.aaau.edu.ng and registration will commence by the 26th of September to 18 of November 2022,” he added.

However, many Nigerians have wondered how the Federal Government would go ahead to set up a University at a time members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on a strike action that has lasted over seven months over government’s refusal to fulfil its side of agreements signed in 2009.

Many others have also lampooned Sirika over the phantom Nigeria Air project that had gulped billions of public funds without seeing the light of day in spite of all the promises he has continued to make at various times.

