Yiaga Africa cautions politicians on mischief ahead of 2023 elections

A civil society organization, Yiaga Africa, on Friday urged Nigerian politicians to refrain from activities that would distract Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Yiaga Executive Director, Samuel Itodo, made the call when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He also responded to a statement credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Omipidan Ismail, on the July 16 election in the state.

Omidipan in a chat with journalists in Osogbo, said Governor Gboyega Oyetola won the election.

The CPS, who quoted a report from Yiaga Africa, added that the results of the election were skewed in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

In his remark, Itodo cautioned politicians against making dangerous claims, adding that Nigerians deserve credible elections in 2023.

READ ALSO: YIAGA Africa raises the alarm over possible hijack of electoral process by political parties

He also commended Nigerians for holding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accountable.

He said: “Nigerians politicians should disengage themselves from unnecessary mischief and using reports and statements from election observer groups to manipulate and deceive Nigerians. I am optimistic about the 2023 elections, and INEC must build on its performance in previous elections to deliver free, fair, and credible polls next year.

“Nigerians must also be commended for demanding credibility from the electoral commission. Nigeria got here because of terrific electoral laws that have revolutionized our electoral system. The incremental change in the electoral delivery owes a lot to the strength and consistency of Nigerians. This must be sustained next year.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now