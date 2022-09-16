Politics
Yiaga Africa cautions politicians on mischief ahead of 2023 elections
A civil society organization, Yiaga Africa, on Friday urged Nigerian politicians to refrain from activities that would distract Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Yiaga Executive Director, Samuel Itodo, made the call when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.
He also responded to a statement credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Omipidan Ismail, on the July 16 election in the state.
Omidipan in a chat with journalists in Osogbo, said Governor Gboyega Oyetola won the election.
The CPS, who quoted a report from Yiaga Africa, added that the results of the election were skewed in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke.
In his remark, Itodo cautioned politicians against making dangerous claims, adding that Nigerians deserve credible elections in 2023.
READ ALSO: YIAGA Africa raises the alarm over possible hijack of electoral process by political parties
He also commended Nigerians for holding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accountable.
He said: “Nigerians politicians should disengage themselves from unnecessary mischief and using reports and statements from election observer groups to manipulate and deceive Nigerians. I am optimistic about the 2023 elections, and INEC must build on its performance in previous elections to deliver free, fair, and credible polls next year.
“Nigerians must also be commended for demanding credibility from the electoral commission. Nigeria got here because of terrific electoral laws that have revolutionized our electoral system. The incremental change in the electoral delivery owes a lot to the strength and consistency of Nigerians. This must be sustained next year.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...