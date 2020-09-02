Yobe announces date for LG polls to hold

Yobe State Local Government elections has been scheduled to hold on December 5, 2020, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission, (INEC) Dr Mamman Mohammed, spoke at a meeting with political parties and stakeholders.

The chairman urged attendees to support the electoral body on its mission to conduct a free and fair election.

“To conduct a free, fair and credible election, we need a conducive environment and perfect level playground and follow the rules of the game. This is why we all gathered here to rub minds and freely discuss ways and means of conducting a smooth, free, fair, credible, and most importantly, acceptable election in the state.”

