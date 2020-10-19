Yobe APC group demands impeachment of Gov Buni for being ‘unavailable’

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe State chapter has called on the State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Mai Mala Buni if he fails to resign over alleged absence.

The call was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman, Yobe APC Stakeholders, Hussain Muhammad, at the end of their meeting in Abuja, premising their demand on the governor’s alleged “unavailability in the state to discharge his constitutional duties as governor of Yobe State.”

They said Buni “has abandoned the state completely and only visits once in a month.”

The group in the statement said that it has become expedient to draw the attention of the public, especially the state House of Assembly, to the aberration of having a governor “who is non-functional.”

“Individually and collectively, we have committed our lives to the service of our great state and nation in different capacities in the past, but we are concerned about the developments in the state under the current administration,” they said.

The group further added that; “We, therefore, consider it imperative for us to leave our comfort zones to add our voices to the solutions that will restore the fate of the people of Yobe once again.

“As stakeholders, we have made both individual and collective efforts at letting Mai Mala Buni realise his mistakes, but it appears that as we inch closer to making him realise, he digs in further into his sit-tight plans at the party’s secretariat.

“We, therefore, call on the Yobe State House of Assembly to begin the impeachment process if he fails to resign as governor. In the event that he is no longer interested in being governor, we have many qualified people that can fit in and save our party and people in the state,” the statement by the group concluded.

