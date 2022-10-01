Yobe APC rejects Machina, insists on Lawan for senatorial ticket

The Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it will appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu which overturned the candidacy of Senate President Ahmad Lawan for the Yobe North Senatorial district ticket for the 2023 election in favour of Bashir Machina as the party’s flag bearer.

The court had, on Wednesday, in a ruling by Justice Fatima Murtala Aminu, ruled in favour of Machina, recognising him as the bonafide candidate to fly the APC flag in the 2023 election against Lawan.

Justice Aminu also ordered the party to submit Machina’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and mandated that the electoral body should publish his name as the APC candidate in the 2023 election.

However, the state Chairman of the APC, Muhammed Gadaka, while addressing newsmen at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the party would appeal the judgement despite Lawan’s decision to obey the court’s ruling.

Disclosing the position of the party, Gakada said the APC in the state had resolved to exercise its legal rights to an appeal and has decided to recognise Lawan as the party’s preferred candidate for the district.

Read also: Lawan gives up, accepts court judgement stopping his return bid to Senate

“We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, concerning the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District election,” Gakada said.

“However, we respectfully reject the decision of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to appeal the Federal High Court ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good governance.

“We must protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty-three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism – and commitment to making Nigeria work,” the party Chairman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now