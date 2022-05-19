Yobe Assembly dismisses report on impeachment plot against Buni

The Yobe State House of Assembly on Thursday dismissed insinuations on the plot to impeach Governor Mai Mala Buni.

A report emerged during the week that the lawmakers had concluded the plan to impeach the erstwhile interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for maladministration.

The Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Alhaji Abdullahi Bazuwa, who made the clarifications in a chat with journalists Damaturu, dismissed the report and viral video clips on the purported impeachment plot as false and misleading.

Bazuwa said the House was taking steps to ensure that those behind the publications were brought to book.

READ ALSO: After serving for 7yrs, Yobe Assembly Speaker resigns

He said: “As an assembly, we are saying that there is no impeachment plot against the governor.

“We categorically state that the information being circulated is false, baseless, and malicious.

“The Assembly reiterates its commitment to making laws that will promote good governance and service delivery in the state.”

Bazuwa stressed that the Assembly would continue to ensure checks and balances in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now