Yobe Chief Judge dies after protracted illness

Justice Garba Musa Nabaruma, Yobe State Chief Judge has reportedly joined his ancestors, Daily Trust reports.

Reports say Nabaruma who was sworn-in as Yobe’s Chief Judge in 2011 died on Monday night at the National Hospital, Abuja after a prolonged illness.

The funeral session of Nabaruma, who is considered to be among the longest serving Chief Judge since the creation of the State on 27th August, 1991, will take place on Tuesday according to Islamic rites.

As at the time of filing in this report, the Yobe State government was yet to officially confirm the demise of Nabaruma, who has served as the Chief Judge of Yobe for about nine years before he passed on.

