Yobe commences payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has announced his approval of payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to the state’s civil servants.

He made this known on Thursday, at the swearing-in ceremony of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Mallam Wali, and seven other permanent secretaries.

He stated at the event, that the development was in a bid to revitalize the civil service through good renumeration and assured that the payment of the new minimum wage was to commence as from January 2020.

Read also: Uzodinma to probe Ohakim, Okorocha, Ihedioha

“As I am talking to you, we are ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage effective from January 2020,” he said.

He futher stated that an 11-man committee had been set up to ensure that the minimum wage was duely implemented.

Join the conversation

Opinions