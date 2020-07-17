Yobe discharges 51 COVID-19 cases

Yobe State government on Friday confirmed the discharge of 51 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammed Gana, disclosed this during a sensitisation visit to traditional rulers and religious leaders in Gujba Local Government area of the state.

Gana, who was represented at the forum by the Director of Nursing Services in the state’s Ministry of Health and Human Services, said 51 patients had been discharged in the state as at Friday.

He added that there were 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

READ ALSO: Yobe records 4 COVID-19 deaths

The commissioner said: “For the breakdown we have: Damaturu (15), Nguru (13), Bade (3), Potiskum (1), Geidam (1), Karasuwa (1), Yusufari (1), Tarmuwa (1), Bursari (1), Fika (1), Fune (1), Gulani (1) and Gujba (1).”

Gana also revealed that 14 health workers had contracted the virus in Yobe.

“Seven nurses, five doctors, one physiotherapist, and one laboratory scientist had tested positive for COVID-19 in Yobe. There were also eight deaths from the virus in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions