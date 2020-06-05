Yobe gov, Buni, to go hard on rapists, threatens life imprisonment

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has threatened to go hard on suspects found guilty of rape in the state by declaring that his administration will fully apply the state’s laws on rape which stipulates life imprisonment for rape cases involving minors or 25-years jail term when it involves the raping of an adult.

Governor Buni who gave the warning on Friday via a press release issued in Damaturu, through the Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, charged community leaders in the state to be extra vigilant and report any case of rape in their domains to appropriate authorities.

The governor equally charged the police and the judiciary in the state to conduct adequate investigations and expedite action on the judicial process and procedures involving suspects.

“Government will fully apply the state laws on rape which stipulates life imprisonment for rape cases involving minors and where the victim is an adult, the culprit shall be jailed for up to a term of twenty-five years”, he warned.

According to Governor Buni, the Yobe State government will not tolerate any abuse deliberately caused by reckless persons who have no control over themselves.

“The full wrath of the law will be applied on anyone who is proven to have committed rape in the state,” he warned.

