Yobe governor, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala-Buni, on Sunday received his jab of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor’s his personal physician, Dr. Mohammed Umar, administered the vaccine to him in Damaturu, the state capital.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana; Secretary to the State Government, Baba Mallam-Wali; Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Garba Iliya, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdullahi Yusuf, also received the vaccine.

Mala-Buni, who addressed journalists after receiving the vaccine, charged frontline healthcare workers to ensure they received the vaccine to remain safe.

He also implored the people of the state to shun misconception about the vaccine, saying it was safe and provides protection against the disease.

