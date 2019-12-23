Yobe governor promises to change ‘security narrative’ after army foiled fresh Boko Haram attack on state capital

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Nigerian Army for foiling an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to take over the Damaturu, the state capital, on Sunday.

Buni, who reacted to the failed attempt to take control of the state capital in a statement on Monday, said the state government is re-strategising on how to approach the fight against the terrorists.

The governor said the security situation in the state calls for prayers, but assured people of Yobe that the government would change the security narrative in the state.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had on Sunday tried to force their way into parts of Damaturu.

According to an eyewitness, the insurgents stormed the town at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and headed straight to the state police command headquarters before they were repelled by the military.

