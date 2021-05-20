Yobe govt adopts Child's Rights Act | Ripples Nigeria

News
Yobe govt adopts Child’s Rights Act
The Yobe State Government has adopted the Child’s Rights Act and is awaiting assent by Governor Mai Mala-Buni.
The Commissioner for Justice, Mr Saleh Samanja, disclosed this on Thursday during a ministerial briefing to mark Gov. Mala-Buni’s two years in office.
Samanja said that with this, Yobe has joined some states that have passed such Law into force.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Nigeria adopted the Child Rights Act in 2003 to domesticate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child.
The act covers every aspect of the lives of children and adolescents.
”It should be noted that one of the greatest achievements of this administration is coming into force of Administration of criminal justice Law in Yobe.
”By this Yobe has joined comity of states that have passed such law into force. The advantage of having such laws is that cases are now being disposed of in good time.
”It also helps to decongest our prisons as criminal cases are now being disposed of within reasonable time
”We have also discovered that lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in rape and other Gender-based offences.
”Towards this, we produced a standard operating procedure for the prosecution of rape and other gender-based offences.
”This standard operating procedure has greatly helped in the investigation and prosecuting such rape cases,” he said.
The commissioner also said that the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) has been passed into law and now awaiting the assent of Gov. Mala-Buni.
The commissioner said that two Executive orders were signed by Gov. Mala-Buni.
Samanja also said that the state government also established a new directorate to deal with Citizens Rights and alternative dispute resolution
By Mayowa Oladeji
