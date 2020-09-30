Yobe govt announces date for school resumption | Ripples Nigeria

The government of Yobe State has announced a date for the resumption of public and private schools in its domain.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idriss, who announced that schools in the State will resume on October 12.

According to Dr. Idriss, strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols will be observed by both public and private schools across the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Yobe shifts LG election due to virus resurgence

The Commissioner said, ”Gov. Mai Mala Buni has given directives to his Ministry to ensure reopening of basic and secondary schools in Yobe State with effect from 12th of October, 2020″.

Dr. Idriss, also informed that the school reopening directives affect basic and secondary schools only.

Join the conversation

Opinions