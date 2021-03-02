Yobe govt orders immediate closure of all boarding schools over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Yobe State government has ordered an immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state to stem kidnapping and safeguard the lives of students in its domain.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammed.

He said the students from JSS I to SSS II have been ordered to vacate their schools immediately.

“The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

“Students from JSS I to SSS II should vacate their schools immediately.

“The closure of the boarding schools is informed by the security concern and the urgent need for government to be proactive in safeguarding the lives of the children.

“All day schools are to continue with the normal academic activities,” Dr Muhammed said.

