Yobe Monarch calls for return of Environmental Health Inspectors to curb Lassa Fever

A traditional leader in Yobe State, has called for the return of health inspectors in the state in a bid to curb the outbreak of Lassa Fever.

Emir of Bada, Abubakar Suleiman, made the call in his palace while receiving the state committee on sensitization against Lassa Fever led by the Commissioner of Information, Abdullahi Bego.

The monarch stated that the return of the Environmental Health Inspectors will play a significant role in curbing the scourge.

“I want to make a passionate appeal for the government to revive the ‘duba gari’ (Environmental Health Inspectors). This will help us, not only to against Lassa Fever but other diseases as well,”, the monarch said.

Read also: Soldier kills four colleagues, self in Borno

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that death recorded as a result of Lassa Fever has reached 118 in 18 states in the country since January 2020.

The affected states were Nasarawa, Delta, Kaduna, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Edo, Ondo, Kogi, Enugu, Lagos, Benue, Kastina, Ebonyi, Rivers, Adamawa, Nassarawa.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions