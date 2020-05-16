Yobe receives fresh batch of 58 Almajiris evacuated by Adamawa govt

The Yobe State government has announced that it has received no fewer than 58 Almajiris evacuated by the Adamawa State government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

This was confirmed on Friday by Dr. Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), who received the Almajiri’s alongside State Focal Person, North East Development Commission, and (NEDC) Dr. Ali Ibrahim Abbas in Damaturu, on behalf of the state government.

Dr. Goje, while giving a breakdown of the repatriated Almajiris said that so far, Yobe state has received 241 Almajiris from Gombe, Nassarawa and Adamawa states.

“We have so far received a total number of 241 Almajiris as Gombe repatriated 125, Nasarawa 58 and Adamawa 58.

READ ALSO: Ondo discharges 5 COVID-19 patients

“So far, 176 have since been reunited with their families after quarantine and medical observations. 65 are now on quarantine and receiving psychosocial support; undergoing daily normal recitations and feeding accordingly.

“Each Almajiri is provided with kits such as buckets, mats, blankets, mosquito nets, among others,” he said.

This development came after Yobe State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana, on Tuesday, confirmed four COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Gana, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu, said the deaths were recorded at the state’s isolation centres in Damaturu and Nguru.

Join the conversation

Opinions