Yobe records 10 new cases of covid-19 infections

Yobe State has recorded ten new cases of the deadly Covid-19 virus which has fast spread across the country, according to latest figures provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its new report on Wednesday, the NCDC said that the ten new cases recorded in Yobe State were among the 152 confirmed cases recorded on Tuesday across 12 states of the federation.

Yobe State occupies number 34 with 92 confirmed cases, 13 active cases, 71 patients discharged while 8 victims have died from the virus, according to NCDC’s state case chart.

This came weeks after the Yobe State local government council election earlier scheduled for December 5th, 2020, were shifted to a new date.

This was made known by the Executive Chairman of the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission, (YOSIEC), Mamman Mohammed who cited the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state as the reason for the shift in the election date.

