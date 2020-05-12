Yobe records 4 COVID-19 deaths

The Yobe State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Lawan Gana, on Tuesday, confirmed four COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

Gana, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu, said the deaths were recorded at the state’s isolation centres in Damaturu and Nguru.

He added that the number of COVID 19 cases in the state currently stands at 20.

The commissioner told journalists that most the people that died from the virus were brought in late to the health facilities and already manifesting severe symptoms.

He said: “On the mortality in the Isolation centre, I want to tell you that as of today, we have 20 confirmed cases of COVID- 19 in Yobe State. Then four people had died. Three died here in Damaturu and one in Nguru.

READ ALSO: Ondo discharges 5 COVID-19 patients

“All the people that died are suspected to have the disease because their samples were collected but the results came after they had died. I want to point out that all the people that died were presented very late to the health facilities and isolated. Of course, almost all of them have an underlying illness.”

Join the conversation

Opinions