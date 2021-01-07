Yobe State’s biggest town, Geidam, comes under Boko Haram attack

Residents of Geidam fled into bushes, while others hid in their houses following Boko Haram’s invasion of Yobe State’s biggest town.

The attack reportedly took place Tuesday evening at about 6:25pm when the terrorist group stormed the town.

It was learnt that the attack by the insurgents saw many houses set ablaze and others damaged.

Bombardment by land and air forces, who later came to rescue the situation at about 8pm restored normalcy in the town, it was further learnt.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, in his reaction to the attack on Wednesday, directed Yobe State Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency support and take note of what was damaged due to the attack.

The governor, who commiserated with the people of Geidam said that the attack happened at a time the state was recording a general improvement in peace and security.

“The general improvement in security and support provided by the government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood,” he said.

Governor Buni vowed that the attack would not stop his administration from rebuilding, reconstructing and rehabilitating communities formerly devastated by the terrorists.

Governor Buni recently denied claims that he abandoned Yobe State, saying that he hardly stayed away without visiting the state three or four times in a month.

