Yobe to hold local council elections December 5

September 1, 2020
Yobe governor declares 'we need' NAF Base in Damaturu to flush out Boko Haram insurgents
Yobe State will hold elections into its 17 local government areas on December 5.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mamman Mohammed, disclosed this at a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

The meeting, according to him, signalled the commencement of political activities which would peak with the conduct of the election.

He said: “To conduct a free, fair and credible election, we need a conducive environment and perfect level playground and follow the rules of the game.

“This is why we all gathered here to rub minds and freely discuss ways and means of conducting a smooth, free, fair credible, and most importantly acceptable election in the state.”

