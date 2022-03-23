Connect with us

Yobe to reform Almajiri education system

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, said on Wednesday the government would initiate sweeping reforms to reinvigorate the Almajiri education system in the state.

The governor stated this at a three-day stakeholders’ engagement on Almajiri education held in Damaturu, the state capital.

Buni, who was represented at the forum by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said the reform was part of efforts to revitalise education for the citizens and equip them to face the growing challenges of development.

He said: “At the peak of the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, some states took unpalatable measures that almost strangulated Almajiri education in their areas.

“Yobe carefully adopted a measure that accommodates the COVID-19 prevention protocols, culminating in migration of many Almajiri to the state.

“The Almajiri joined a special programme and took up donated start-up materials for their income generation and self-reliance.”

Opinions

