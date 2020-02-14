Yobo ‘honoured’ by opportunity to serve as Super Eagles assistant coach

Recently appointed Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has expressed his excitement over the appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF announced the appointment on Wednesday as the former captain of the team replaces Imama Amapakabo.

”Delighted to announce my appointment as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to serve. I’m ready and looking forward to this new chapter.

“I’m grateful to God. I thank you all for your overwhelming love and support since this announcement, it means a lot.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has advised Yobo to aim for a coaching license in order to grow in his coaching career.

