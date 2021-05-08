Yomi Fabiyi again urges police to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

International
Yomi Fabiyi again urges police to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has again called on the Nigerian police to release his colleague, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka, on bail.
According to the actor, it is against the law to hold a suspect without trial.
The producer and actor added that it is illegal to deny anyone bail for a bailable offence, a call he had earlier made, while arguing that those who released a video where Baba Ijesha is seen sexually harassing a young girl also have to be arrested
Baba Ijesha has been in police custody for over two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly defiling a minor who is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess.
Read Fabiyi’s statement;
Release Baba Ijesha on bail now!
It is against the law to hold a suspect down longer than allowed under our law without trial/bail for any bailable offence in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Abike Dabiri-Erewa enters ring in Baba Ijesha controversy
To continue hold him is against his FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS. It is INJUSTICE and abuse of power. Do not indulge in it.
No more police illegal detentions. Know your right and fight for it.
He continued;
STAND BY WHAT IS RIGHT.
All ABUSE OF POWER BY POLICE, AIDED BY FEW DIRTY POWER DRUNK CITIZENS IS WHY YOUR COUNTRY IS LOOKING HOSTILE TOWARDS YOU DESPITE ALL IT’S RESOURCES.
Human Rights Violation is why we are moving BACKWARD.
PROTEST PEACEFULLY AGAINST ANY FORM OF HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE OR OPPRESSION. Don’t be a coward.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...