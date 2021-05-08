Yomi Fabiyi again urges police to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has again called on the Nigerian police to release his colleague, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka, on bail.

According to the actor, it is against the law to hold a suspect without trial.

The producer and actor added that it is illegal to deny anyone bail for a bailable offence, a call he had earlier made, while arguing that those who released a video where Baba Ijesha is seen sexually harassing a young girl also have to be arrested

Baba Ijesha has been in police custody for over two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly defiling a minor who is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess.

Read Fabiyi’s statement;

Release Baba Ijesha on bail now!

It is against the law to hold a suspect down longer than allowed under our law without trial/bail for any bailable offence in Nigeria.

To continue hold him is against his FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS. It is INJUSTICE and abuse of power. Do not indulge in it.

No more police illegal detentions. Know your right and fight for it.

He continued;

STAND BY WHAT IS RIGHT.

All ABUSE OF POWER BY POLICE, AIDED BY FEW DIRTY POWER DRUNK CITIZENS IS WHY YOUR COUNTRY IS LOOKING HOSTILE TOWARDS YOU DESPITE ALL IT’S RESOURCES.

Human Rights Violation is why we are moving BACKWARD.

PROTEST PEACEFULLY AGAINST ANY FORM OF HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE OR OPPRESSION. Don’t be a coward.”

