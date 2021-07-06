Yomi Fabiyi defends Óko Iyabo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has finally taken to his Instagram platform to react to the criticism of his recently released movie, Oko Iyabo.

In his recent Instagram post, the actor stated that his new project was not released to make mockery or deride vulnerable women in society, by that instead, it was published for pure entertainment.

The thespian was called out on Monday, July 5 by livid Nigerians and his colleagues in the entertainment industry for trivializing the alleged molestation of actress, Princess’ 14-year-old ward.

In the snippet shared on his Instagram page, the scene is a replica of the CCTV footage aired online a couple of weeks ago, where Yomi Fabiyi’s colleague and alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka was seen fondling Princess’ ward.

The public has since frowned at the production and it has been taken down from the video sharing platform, YouTube.

The actor has also been summoned by the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Reacting to the latest development, Yomi Fabiyi denied claims that his movie undermines young women, rape victims and other vulnerable individuals in society.

The actor said in his video;

”God sees my conscience.

No part of my movie Oko Iyabo undermines the girl child.

So don’t let them play anything into your head”

