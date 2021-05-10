Yomi Fabiyi gives police ultimatum to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha, threatens protest | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi has continued to show solidarity with alleged paedophile, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, as he called upon the Nigerian police to release him on or before Wednesday, May 12.

Fabiyi took to social media to threaten a protest should Baba Ijesha not be released from detention before Wednesday.

Fabiyi, who has been supportive of Baba Ijesha, said on his Instagram page that the continuous detention of the actor without trial is a violation of his human rights.

The Nollywood actor wrote;

“PEACEFUL PROTEST on Human Rights, Illegal Detention by Police coming up on Wednesday if the Police refuse to do the right thing and grant BABA IJESHA administrative bail which is his fundamental rights.

“Any progressive state and society MUST respect the RIGHTS of others as enshrined under the law.

“If you refuse to be concerned now, remember it could be you. FORCEFUL ARREST, ILLEGAL IMPRISONMENT is a major tool of OPPRESSION and POLICE BRUTALITY. We must protest against this vehemently.

“STAND BY WHAT IS RIGHT. #RELEASEBABAIJESHAONBAIL #SAYNOHUMANRIGHTSVIOLATION.”

By Adekunle Fajana…

