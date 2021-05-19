Yomi Fabiyi has found a new calling as human rights activist | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stated that he is prepared to keep advocating for the fundamental rights of people.

His statement is coming after his colleague, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on Monday, May 17.

Yomi Fabiyi has remained one of the few celebrities who have shown continuous solidarity with the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

Fabiyi, who has been agitating for his release, said the latest development was most welcomed.

He posted on Instagram;

“Human Rights is Key. There can NEVER be true JUSTICE if the human rights of suspects, complainants violated. Rights which include Fair Hearing and strict adherence to the RULE of LAW.

“Do more on Human Rights, then Nigeria will develop and be peaceful.”

By Adekunle Fajana

