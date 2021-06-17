Yomi Fabiyi insists Baba Ijesha is innocent of alleged child molestation

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has published a statement vindicating his embattled colleague and friend, Baba Ijesha, who is currently undergoing trial for reportedly defiling a 14-year-old minor, the ward of comedienne-Actress, Princess.

Recall the alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka was denied bail by a magistrate court on Wednesday, June 16.

In a post shared on his IG page after the arraignment of Baba Ijesha on Wednesday, Yomi said the Nigerian police has no evidence against Baba Ijesha because according to him, the victim insists that at no time did the actor defile her.

He also continued his call for the prosecution of the adults who arranged for the actor to be caught on camera allegedly defiling the 14-year-old girl.

Here is what he published on Instagram on Wednesday night.

The Nollywood actor recently published a video on his Instagram page demanding the court to be unbiased.

His post reads;

”Part of my concerns and why the law must act unbiased. Fighting for the rights of the child means getting justice against all abuses and assaults done against her innocence and her wish.

“Have you ask yourself, what if in the process of the set up there was violence, door locked behind and aside been raped, the girl was killed, will ALL THE ADULTS INVOLVED be let go.

“How can the law be BLIND to that and set a horrible antecedent for several innocent children in our society?

“Where are the SOCIAL SERVICES in the state, why is the DPP advice silent on all the crimes involved in the entire episodes and all that done against the child, why the silence on all that?”

Watch the actor speak in a video that he shared on Instagram.

By Adekunle Fajana…

