Yomi Fabiyi storms Police station to demand release of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha (Videos) | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood movie producer and actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stormed Panti Police station, Yaba, Lagos State to demand the release of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha.

Fabiyi had earlier vowed to carry out a protest if the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka was not released before the early hours of today, Wednesday, May 12.

See videos of his protest below.

READ ALSO: Entertainers’ quarrel over alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, continues, as Toolz blasts Yomi Fabiyi

In a series of videos and photos shared via his Instagram page, the actor and a handful of protesters were spotted with placards.

According to the actor who has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest, everyone in the country deserves a fair trial.

He said the denial of any bailable offense is a violation of one’s human rights.

Baba Ijesha was arrested a couple of weeks ago for allegedly sexually molesting a minor, who is the foster daughter of his colleague, Princess.

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions