Yoruba elders blame Buhari for Sheikh Gumi's rise to fame with bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Yoruba elders blame Buhari for Sheikh Gumi’s rise to fame with bandits
Pan-Yoruba elders have accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of allowing the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to continue to make unfounded comments that aggravate the security crisis in the country.
The group described Sheikh Gumi comments as “felonious pronouncements” in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday in Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State.
The Yoruba elders warned Gumi “who hides under the guise of mediation” to refrain from sowing the seeds of insurgency nationwide and to stop making inciting and unfounded statements.
The communiqué, which was signed by Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo said, “The Yorùbá hereby make known their opposition to Sheikh Gumi’s interaction with these dreaded terrorists. A video circulating on social media that shows the Sheikh trying to divide the Nigerian Army along religious lines is an abominable wake-up call.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, curses Sheikh Gumi over peace negotiations with terrorists
“The Sheikh is guilty of incitement, when he claims that it is Christian soldiers who attack bandits to sow religious tension; to encourage bandits to be selective in their reprisal attacks and avoid women and children is tantamount to aiding and abetting terrorism and sabotage.
“The Sheikh has forgotten that thousands of Christian soldiers have lost their lives battling Boko Haram and other terrorists.
“The Nigerian Military is one of the few institutions that have resisted division along religious lines. By condoning Sheikh Gumi’s felonious pronouncements, the government is allowing him to fan the embers of crisis, while hiding under the cloak of mediation.
“The Yorùbá are convinced that the North is already at war with itself. Rather than face that situation squarely, the Northern-controlled Federal Government keeps trying to divert attention by teasing out conflicts in some areas and exporting crises to other locations.
“The Yorùbá call it, “da bi mo se da”. It will not work. The Yorùbá will not swallow the bait and allow our hard-won inheritance to be consumed in the consequent conflagration.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals
Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...
Onuachu, Onyekuru replace Simon, Kalu in Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games
Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up as replacements for two Super Eagles stars that will not be...
Enyimba lose away to Orlando Pirates in Confed Cup group clash
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba fell to a slim defeat against Orlando Pirates in a matchday two clash...
Rohr explains Onuachu snub, Umar’s invitation for Benin, Lesotho games
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has explained why Genk forward Paul Onuachu was snubbed in the 24-man list of players...
Latest Tech News
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...