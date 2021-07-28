Yoruba group blames Malami, Buratai for Igboho’s travails in Benin Republic

A group under the umbrella of the Yoruba Koya Liberation Movement (YKLM) on Wednesday blamed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), for the current travails of the South-West secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho in the Benin Republic.

Igboho, who was arrested nine days ago in the Beninese capital, Cotonou, is currently standing trial for alleged illegal possession of the country’s passport and other charges.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Communications, Oluwafemi Oluwajuyitan, the group said the activist’s predicament was carefully orchestrated by Malami and Buratai in connivance with the Nigerian government.

It warned President Muhammad Buhari to stop “oppressing promoters of self-determination groups or face a disastrous end.”

The YKLM reminded the President and other Nigerian leaders putting political pressure on Benin Republic to jail Ighoho that nothing lasts forever.

The statement read: “Events unfolding in recent times have made it imperative to remind those who currently wield power to tread softly and remember that everything with a start will surely have an end.

READ ALSO: Igboho to remain in detention pending conclusion of investigations

“Recent events only remind one that in the face of suppression of truth and oppression of the masses, the oppressors have always consistently lost at the end.

“One cannot help but remember the brutish rule and reign of the dark-goggled Gen. Sani Abacha and how he ruled with an iron fist.

“We remember how individuals who stood for the truth and the declaration of June 12 election were hounded by state-sponsored hitmen. We remember how the dictator ended in ignominy.

“The present administration, being a democratically elected government, has surpassed previous military juntas in the bare-knuckled use of brute force to silence every voice of dissent.

“More worrisome is the rate of nepotism and a barely veiled attempt to lord an ethnic group over others.

“The dual law being applied by the state is also a cause for concern as bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in certain parts of the country are treated to sumptuous dinners with state actors, while agitators for self-determination of their people are hounded and treated as common criminals.

“The Gestapo invasion of Chief Sunday Igboho’s house, the killing and abduction of his associates and his eventual arrest in the Benin Republic at the request of this government are testaments of its efforts at ensuring that their lawlessness remains unchecked.

“We, as a Yoruba self-determination group, sees it’s time that this government and its actors of impunity are reminded that nothing lasts forever.

“Nigerians are in the countdown to the end of this administration even as calls are made to the International Criminal Court to keep the dossier of reports sent to them as they will become useful in no distant future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions