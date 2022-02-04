Yoruba group threatens to use ‘juju’ to free Sunday Igboho

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Agbekoya Worldwide, has called on the governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release detained Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, or it would be forced to use traditional means of ‘juju’ to free him.

While speaking at a rally on Thursday in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital, President of the Agbekoya Worldwide, Kamorudeen Okiki, said the detention of Igboho without being convicted by any court was against natural law as he was innocent until proven otherwise.

“Sunday Igboho is not a criminal. We will continue to say that. We know that it is the Federal Government that is holding Igboho in Benin Republic, but we are telling Benin Republic authorities now to legally release him using their court,” Okiki said.

“They should release him legally and quickly because they are not taking him to court again, or we will use our traditional means and powers to take Igboho out of detention.

“We are Agbekoya, if they don’t release Sunday Igboho legally, we are going to take him out of Benin Republic. They will just see that Sunday Igboho is out of their prison,” the Agbekoya President added.

