Yoruba indigenes in Cotonou foiled attempt to fly Igboho back to Nigeria – Lawyer

Yomi Aliyu, the lawyer to embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, explained how the activist was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Aliyu, who featured in a radio talk programme on Rave FM, “Frank Talk,” said one of Igboho’s brother travelling with him before he was arrested was the one bundled into the plane heading to Germany and not the Yoruba Nation agitator.

On how the activist was arrested, the lawyer said: “He was already on the plane with his wife and brother when someone pointed at him that he was wanted. Security operatives proceeded to force him out of the plane along with his wife and brother.

“As of today (Wednesday), Sunday Igboho is still in police detention in the Benin Republic, specifically in Cotonou.

“While they were fighting with the brother, he was bundled back into the plane heading to Germany; he was the one in Germany now, not Igboho.

“When Igboho was brought down with the wife and brother, a fracas ensued because he was to be flown to Nigeria by a standby helicopter.

“But the wife and the brother put up a fight and started shouting at the airport. This attracted some other Yoruba indigenes in Cotonou and they came to their rescue.”

Aliyu said he had been communicating with Igboho, adding that he refused to travel to Benin Republic in order to avoid embarrassment.

He added: “My communication with him is indirect. We don’t want to create a situation where we now go to Cotonou and I will be embarrassed for some other things.

“We know who is heading the police, who is the High Commissioner in Cotonou. I can’t go to that area now. But I speak with him indirectly anytime I want to speak with him.

“I have been speaking with him through somebody that should know.

“I don’t belong to any group neither Afenifere nor Oodua Nation. I am directly appointed by Sunday not for any group, not for Oodua group, not for Afenifere or anybody.

“In fact, my own philosophy is different from their philosophy. But professionally, I am for Sunday and the rule of law, nothing political.”

