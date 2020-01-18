Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun have evil hearts, want to divide Nigeria, Miyetti Allah says

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo has said that Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun have ‘evil hearts’ and plotting to divide Nigeria.

Bodejo, who is the National President General of the Fulani herdsmen group, also urged the Federal Government to arrest leaders from South-West behind the security outfit.

The governors of the South-West recently launched Amotekun, a local security outfit, to protect the region from incessant attacks supposedly by armed herdsmen and other criminal elements.

The Federal Government, few days after Amotekun was launched announced that it was illegal and banned it.

But some leaders of the South-West have insisted that the outfit must carry out its operations not minding the position of the Federal Government.

However, Bodejo, during an interview with the Sun Newspaper, published this weekend, attacked the leaders of the South-West for setting up the security outfit, alleging that it was only a move to stop Fulani herdsmen from grazing in the region.

Responding on a question on his view on Amotekun Bodejo said, “I read it on the internet. However, it would have been a good development, if the national security agencies – the Army, the Police, the DSS, the Civil Defence, etc, were not living up to expectations. Will Amotekun have more security intelligence than these national security orgnisations? The answer is no. Anything security should be left with those security organisations, so, I don’t know the reason for this one from the Southwest, except that it has sinister motive.

“Look at how the vigilantes are causing troubles all over; there is what is called interest in setting up this type of thing. Look at Zamfara where the vigilantes and the Fulani are having issues.

On the announcement by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) that Amotekun was illegal, the herdsmen leader said, “They should not only ban it, but should arrest the leaders of this group. Like I said earlier, nobody or group has more security intelligence than the Police. The Army is doing enough; the DSS is also doing enough, likewise the Civil Defence.

“If you say you set up Amotekun to protect your region, what about the Northern Nigeria, what about the Southeast and the South-South and other places that don’t have that kind of thing. Nigeria is one; everything is one, unless they want to divide the country.”

He added, “I know some of their leaders have good hearts, but others have evil hearts, and those are the ones coming up with this agenda that the Fulani can’t do this and the Fulani can’t do that; all these things are happening because of Fulani; they are just against the Fulani.

“I support 100 percent the federal government banning it; and the leaders should be arrested. It is a deliberate plot against the Fulani. How many Fulani have been involved in crime and criminal activities in the area? Go and check, those people they have been parading as criminals are not Fulani.”

According to Bodejo, the Fulani are everywhere in the country and contributing to the revenue base of the states.

Further noting that about 99.9 per cent of cows consumed in the country came from individual Fulani cattle owners, he added that any part of the country that would ban Fulani herdsmen from their rearing cattle in their area “don’t want their states to generate enough revenue”.

