Yoruba monarchs, supporters storm Cotonou Court for Igboho

Some Yoruba monarchs and supporters of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho have stormed the Cour De’appal De Cotonou in the Benin Republic for his trial.

Also, Yoruba indigenes especially from the southwest, who are also indigenes of Benin Republic, were in court ahead of the arrival of Igboho.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Yoruba Nation agitator, who was declared wanted by the Department of State Service (DSS) was arrested last week at an airport in Cotonou.

It was gathered that a Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odua, also mobilised supporters for the embattled agitator as a sign of solidarity.

However, in a live update on BBC Yoruba on Monday monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Igboho’s supporters were seen outside the court premises waiting for his arrival, while some were inside the court, seated and waiting patiently for the hearing to commence.

Also, the BBC correspondent confirmed to have sighted Igboho’s wife, Ropo, and some Yoruba traditional rulers at the court premises.

As of the time of filing this report, Igboho was yet to arrive at the court, while the hearing is expected to begin by 10:00 am.

