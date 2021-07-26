Politics
Yoruba monarchs, supporters storm Cotonou Court for Igboho
Some Yoruba monarchs and supporters of the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho have stormed the Cour De’appal De Cotonou in the Benin Republic for his trial.
Also, Yoruba indigenes especially from the southwest, who are also indigenes of Benin Republic, were in court ahead of the arrival of Igboho.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Yoruba Nation agitator, who was declared wanted by the Department of State Service (DSS) was arrested last week at an airport in Cotonou.
It was gathered that a Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odua, also mobilised supporters for the embattled agitator as a sign of solidarity.
Read also: Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic to write President Talon, justice minister on Igboho
However, in a live update on BBC Yoruba on Monday monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Igboho’s supporters were seen outside the court premises waiting for his arrival, while some were inside the court, seated and waiting patiently for the hearing to commence.
Also, the BBC correspondent confirmed to have sighted Igboho’s wife, Ropo, and some Yoruba traditional rulers at the court premises.
As of the time of filing this report, Igboho was yet to arrive at the court, while the hearing is expected to begin by 10:00 am.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....