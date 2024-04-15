Yoruba Nation agitators behind invasion of Oyo Assembly committed treason — Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described last weekend’s invasion of the Oyo State House of Assembly by some suspected Yoruba Nation agitators as an act of treason.

The PDP chieftain who joined a horde of prominent Yoruba leaders to condemn the invasion said in an interview on Arise Television on Monday it was unacceptable for the agitators to storm the Oyo Assembly in their protest.

The protesters had on Saturday, invaded the premises of Oyo State House of Assembly, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan, dressed in military camouflage and demanded that a Democratic Republic of the Yoruba be created out the present day Nigeria.

However, George stressed that the agitators can not take up arms against their government.

Afenifere condemns invasion of Oyo House of Assembly by Yoruba Nation agitators

He said: “You don’t just go and take up arms against your government, it’s treason. That they called Amotekun and the police is something; if it were people from my old profession, they would have seen them as enemies and fired at them,” the former Ondo State military administrator said.

“I was completely very angry because that is not the way you talk to your government. What could have driven them into that? My conclusion is that they might not be educated. You don’t take up arms against your nation.

“It’s unimaginable; you brought guns and charms; were they dreaming? It’s unacceptable, it’s the highest breaking of the law of the land.

“You have your freedom of speech which is the most sensible way to approach this problem. The problem is that this thing never leaked to the intelligence of this nation.

“Agitators carried their weapons in military uniforms, and nobody stopped them on the road; you now see the urgent need for state police because they could not have been meeting somewhere if we are well organized like the state police. “

