Politics
Yoruba Nation agitators to argue case at 76th UN General Assembly
In a bid to ensure the actualisation of a Yoruba Nation, agitators have pledged to argue their case at the 76th UN General Assembly in September.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this current turn of events is being engineered by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, backed with the ongoing petition being pushed by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), which urged the Federal Government to conduct a referendum.
This was disclosed by one of the leaders of Ilana Omo Odua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, in a zoom conversation organised by UK-based Heritage Multimedia TV on Tuesday evening.
According to Adeniran, the UN General Assembly would be an opportunity to explain the Yoruba Nation’s agitation to world leaders.
He also disclosed that he would speak to Prof. Banji Akintoye with respect to participating in the session as part of efforts to consolidate the ongoing struggle.
The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 in New York, USA.
Adeniran said: “You’ve hit it right in front of the head, that’s a golden opportunity for us to present our case forcefully, before the entire world.
“So that one week, impress it on all Yoruba people all over the world to descend on New York, and the UN general assembly.
“I am going to point out to Prof. Akintoye that we would have to be part of the event in the US.”
