Politics
Yoruba Nation agitators to protest Igboho’s detention in Cotonou
Yoruba Nation agitators and activists from all states in the South-West have been put on standby to stage a peaceful demonstration beginning from 12 noon on Wednesday, to protest the arrest and detention of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
The protest which will kick off in Ibadan, Oyo State, is meant to press for the release of their embattled leader as well as emphasise their demand for an Oduduwa Republic.
In a message to the agitators by Igboho’s media aide, Olayomi Koiki, the agitators are to gather at Igboho’s residence at the Soka area of Ibadan from where the protest will kick off.
The message reads:
“EMERGENCY EMERGENCY EMERGENCY EMERGENCY, PLEASE WE BEG ALL AGITATORS TO CONVERGE AT CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO HOUSE FOR A PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION TO SHOW THE WORLD THE KIND OF PERSON HE IS AS ONE OF THE CONDITIONS GIVEN FOR HIS RELEASE…
“PLEASE LETS ALL BE AT HIS HOUSE IN SOKA IBADAN BEFORE 12 O CLOCK TODAY THANKS AND GOD BLESS. YORUBA NATION NOW NOW NOW.”
