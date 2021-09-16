Yoruba Nation, other agitators tackle Presidency over comments on UN protest

🔊 Listen to Post

The Yoruba Nation group had responded to the Presidency over comments asking them not to associate with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye, who accused the presidency of attempting to use divide and rule tactics.

NINAS is the umbrella body for self-determination Groups in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba Land, Lower Niger Congress representing the South-South and South-East and Middle-Belt Rennaissance Movement representing the Middle Belt Region.

According to the group, the Presidency had no right to link its protest at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to the current secessionist agitations by the IPOB.

Read also: Yoruba Nation group, IPOB cooperation worrisome – Presidency

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Wednesday, had said, “It was, however shocking, to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates yesterday unequivocally throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, Adeleye said, “The ongoing NINAS March opposite the United Nations Headquaters in New York has now caused the Nigerian Presidency a serious headache

“We put the Fulani Oligarchy on notice that the biggest March is holding on 24th September, the day President Buhari will address the United Nations General Assembly.

“While we respect their rights to association and loyalty to their beliefs, we want to state very expressly, again, that NINAS or Ilana Omo Oodua has nothing whatsoever to do with IPOB.

“Garba Shehu should stop this unintelligent attempt to play divide and rule game. He merely wanted to paint the struggle bad which has failed.

“Nigerian Government should address our six-point demands – Abolition of 1999 Constitution, conduct a Referendum, end to Fulani Genocide, Declaration of Miyyeti Allah a Terrorist Organisation, Etc and stop being petty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions