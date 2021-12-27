Yoruba Nation unveils app, Pawajiri, to tackle kidnapping in South-West

The South-West secessionist group, Yoruba Nation, has unveiled a surveillance application named “Pajawiri” it said will be used to tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits across the region.

This was disclosed on Monday at an event in Ibadan by one of the Yoruba Nation activists, Prof Banji Akintoye, who also doubles as the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Maxwell Adeleye after the unveiling ceremony, Prof Akintoye disclosed that the application would expose criminal elements wherever they were with their victims, if the victims had the application installed on their phones, either on or off.

READ ALSO: Embattled Igboho begs Yoruba Nation agitators not to use his name in protests

Ripples Nigeria also checked the application, which is available on the Google Playstore, and it has been downloaded more than 100,000 times at the time of check.

The Yoruba Nation leader also noted that the application has another system called ‘Afinihan’ that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

He said, “We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“It is these innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria.

“Those in possession of the ‘Pajawiri’ app on their telephone, will be able to activate the app instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now